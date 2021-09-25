NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of NetEase worth $52,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.