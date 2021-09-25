New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report sales of $348.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

