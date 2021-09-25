NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 844.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $228,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

