News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in News were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in News by 22,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

