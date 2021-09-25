Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $127.75 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $127.75 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

