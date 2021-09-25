Newton (NEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00135867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.94 or 1.00511991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.62 or 0.06731440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00753614 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

