NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Strategic Education worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.