NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 25,857 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 112,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.65 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

