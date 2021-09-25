NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 68.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

