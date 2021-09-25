NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 114,811 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,811 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,865,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,282,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 52,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.