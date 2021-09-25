NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 15,659 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SFL worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth $8,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in SFL by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 27.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.93 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

