NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fabrinet worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $106.45 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

