NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 9,377 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

