NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPX worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 97.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.