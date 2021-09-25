NFTLootBox Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $112.35 or 0.00266828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $63,290.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

