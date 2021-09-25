Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.13. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 139,988 shares of company stock worth $1,594,713. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.