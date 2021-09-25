NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. 26,900,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

