NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 52,503 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.