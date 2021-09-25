NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NKE traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $149.59. 26,900,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

