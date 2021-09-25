NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.
NKE traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $149.59. 26,900,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
