Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $241,238.33 and $3.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars.

