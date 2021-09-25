Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Noah has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

