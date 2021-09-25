Noir Price Hits $0.0060 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $122,910.58 and $235.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00161172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.92 or 0.00511915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,533,330 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

