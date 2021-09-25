Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,679,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

