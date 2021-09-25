nOS (NOS) One Day Volume Hits $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00143355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,184.06 or 0.99449489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.48 or 0.06720043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.00763064 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.