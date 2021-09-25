Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $73.17 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

