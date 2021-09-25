Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.53

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and traded as low as $72.40. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 7,399 shares trading hands.

NVZMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

