NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $739,236,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

