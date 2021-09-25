Oasis Network Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $253.24 million and approximately $60.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

