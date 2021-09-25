Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $28.10 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

