OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $7.52

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00017672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $21,772.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

