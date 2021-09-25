ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,986.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $7,986.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00140087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,491.15 or 0.99765910 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.07 or 0.06738692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.00756498 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

