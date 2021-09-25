ODUWA Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $8,072.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,672.90 or 0.99926196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00092465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

