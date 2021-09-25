OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $645,166.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $645,166.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043159 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

