Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up approximately 2.3% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 1.93% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,926. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

