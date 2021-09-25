OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Financial Analysis

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integral Ad Science and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 285.51%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.48 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.78

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

