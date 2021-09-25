Only1 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

