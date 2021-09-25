Onooks (OOKS) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Onooks has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $141,955.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00142478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.94 or 1.00171866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.32 or 0.06726127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00764886 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.