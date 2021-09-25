Ontology Gas Price Down 5.5% This Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $291.04 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,030,488 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

