Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $690.77 million and $97.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00155904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00497130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00040556 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.