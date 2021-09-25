Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $241,570.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $241,570.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00124526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

