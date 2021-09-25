Open Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,575.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $6,575.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043255 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

