Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,843.88

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $124,843.88 and approximately $74.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

