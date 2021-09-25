OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 37,938 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market cap of £47.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.