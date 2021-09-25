Opium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.94 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Opium has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $92.94 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.44 or 0.99933245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.88 or 0.06730186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00754357 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.