Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Oppenheimer worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

