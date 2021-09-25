OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,661 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.52% of OraSure Technologies worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OSUR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. 594,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $785.62 million, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.