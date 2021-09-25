Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.96 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $320.93 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00122514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043366 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.