Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.11

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $237.79 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

