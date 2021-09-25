Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $220.16 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $220.16 million and approximately $48.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00121490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

