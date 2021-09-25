O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $625.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.